0826 UK VOLLEYBALL MEDIA DAY

WILDCATS AREREADY TO DEFENDTHEIR THRONESTARTINGTOMORROW...ASTHEY OPEN THESEASON AT DAYTONFOR A TWO-DAYTOURNAMENT....BEFORE HOPPING ONTHE PLANE, WE GOTTO CATCH UP WITHCOACH SKINNER ANDVETERAN LEADERSALLI STUMLER ANDAZHANI TEALER FORMEDIA DAY...PRIOR TO LASTSEASON'S SUCCESS,UK WAS ALWAYS THEONE HUNTING DOWNMORE SUCCESSFULTEAMS TO EARNTHEIR RESPECTAMONGST COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL'SELITE...NOW THEY'LLEMBRACE A NEWROLE....BEING THEHUNTED...CRG AISKINNER -"WE MAYBE OVERUSE THIS LINE INOUR PROGRAM BUTPRESSURE IS APRIVILEGE AND WEGET THEOPPORTUNITY TOHAVE A TARGET ONOUR BAC K.IT'SMOTIVATING.

WEALWAYS SAYTHERE'S SOMEONECHASING..WE'RECHASINGSOMEBODY ANDSOMEONE'SALWAYS CHASINGUS, SO WE CAN'TEVER BE SATISFIEDAND THIS ISANOTHER ONE OFTHOSEOPPORTUNITIES."AZHANI TEALER -"THIS IS A NEWSEASON, IT'S A NEWTEAM...I ALWAYSTALK ABOUT THEPUZZLE AND THIS ISA NEW PUZZLE.

SOWE'RE ALL RYVECONFIDENT BUTREALIZINGNOTHING IS GIVENTO US.

WE DON'TDESERVE TO WINJUST BECAUSE WEWON LAST YEAR ORBECAUSE WE'REKENTUCKY.

WE ALLHAVE TO GO OUTTHERE AND FIGHT,BUT WE'RE ALLVERY CONFIDENT INATWH WE CAN DOAND IN EACHOTHE