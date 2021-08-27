2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition and 1964 Ford GT Prototype Driving Video

As a tribute to the Ford GT supercar, the prototype vehicle that gave life to the program more than a half-century ago, Ford is introducing the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition.

The limited-edition vehicle is inspired by the 1964 Ford GT prototype that debuted at the New York International Auto Show on April 3, 1964 and went on to become America’s only Le Mans-winning supercar.

“This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins – this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager.

“The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to.” The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is sharing the spotlight at Monterey Car Week, with the only remaining 1964 Ford GT prototype, GT/105, still wearing the original livery.