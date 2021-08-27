WEB EXTRA: Teen Pilot Makes First US Stop on Solo Flight Around The World

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford made the first U.S. stop during her attempt to become the youngest woman to fly solo across the world.
The 19-year-old landed at New York City’s JFK airport on Thursday (8/26).
