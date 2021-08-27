Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, August 27, 2021

Chandler strip mall explosion remains under investigation

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Duration: 02:02s 0 shares 1 views
Chandler strip mall explosion remains under investigation
Chandler strip mall explosion remains under investigation

Four people were injured after an explosion that happened at a print shop of a Chandler strip mall Thursday.

GIVE YOU A CHECK OF THE DESERTDRIVE TIMES ILST COMING UP.

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage