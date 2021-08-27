Skip to main content
Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, WDAY

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PTON, WDAY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.3%.

Year to date, Workday registers a 13.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Peloton Interactive, trading down 8.7%.

Peloton Interactive is lower by about 31.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 4.5%, and NetEase, trading up 3.0% on the day.

