Dow Movers: MSFT, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.
Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 22.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.7%.
Microsoft is showing a gain of 33.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.
Om, trading down 0.4%, and Dow, trading up 1.6% on the day.
