Friday, August 27, 2021

Dow Movers: MSFT, WBA

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.7%.

Microsoft is showing a gain of 33.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 0.4%, and Dow, trading up 1.6% on the day.

