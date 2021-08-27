Daily Dividend Report: MO,LRCX,HRB,MSI,PXD

The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

Altria Group today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria's regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 per share versus the previous rate of $0.86 per share.

The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.

The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share, representing a yield of 7.4% based on Altria's closing stock price of $48.65 on August 25, 2021.

Today's dividend increase reflects Altria's intention to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and is consistent with Altria's long-term objective of a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share.

This increase marks the 56th dividend increase in the past 52 years.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.20, or 15% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $1.30 to $1.50 per share of common stock.

This increase is consistent with the intent for disciplined annual dividend growth.

The dividend payment will be made October 13, 2021 to holders of record on September 28, 2021.

Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

H&R Block today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share.

The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash base dividend of $0.56 per share on Pioneer's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable October 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.