Ancient Fossil of Four-Legged Whale Discovered in Egypt

The BBC reports that scientists in Egypt have identified a new species of four-legged whale that is believed to have existed about 43 million years ago.

The fossil of the amphibious Phiomicetus anubis was uncovered in Egypt's Western Desert.

More specifically, the partial skeleton was discovered in the Fayum Depression.

The species was named after the ancient Egyptian jackal-headed god of the dead, as the skull resembles that of Anubis.

According to the BBC, modern whales evolved from land-dwelling deer-like mammals over the course of 10 million years.

Phiomicetus anubis is estimated to have weighed over 1300 pounds and been 10 feet in length.

The massive creature was able to both walk on land and swim in the water.

It was analyzed by scientists at Mansoura University.

Despite the area currently being a desert, it was once covered by a sea and now contains many fossils.

Phiomicetus anubis is a key new whale species, and a critical discovery for Egyptian and African paleontology, Abdullah Gohar, the study's lead author, via BBC.

According to the BBC, the Phiomicetus anubis is believed to be the earliest type of semi-aquatic whale to be discovered in Africa