PM: ‘We will shift heaven and earth’ to get more people out

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government will “use all the leverage we have” to get more people out of Afghanistan.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government will “use all the leverage we have” to get more people out of Afghanistan.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In the days of Abraham, the religions of the Near East and India had hundreds of different gods, with hundreds of names for their..
Boris Johnson has pledged to "shift heaven and earth" to get more people out of Afghanistan after the 31 August deadline.