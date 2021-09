Happy Birthday, Jack Black! (Saturday, August 28th)

Thomas Jacob Black turns 52 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actor.

1.

He loves Disneyland.

2.

The comedian is the lead singer of his rock band, Tenacious D.

3.

Tenacious D won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

4.

He has his own YouTube channel, Jablinski Games.

5.

He did his own stage dive stunt in ‘School of Rock.’.

