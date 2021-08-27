Kids are pranking their parents in TikTok's scholarship challenge

TikTokers are doing the "scholarship challenge" but there's no real money or award on the line.People are using a darkly comedic TikTok trend to prank their parents and grandparents.They're conducting fake "scholarship" interviews to get a rise out of their innocent family members.They claim the scholarship requires a video interview with someone they looked up to.The prankster then explains why they want the scholarship and why their family member is an inspiration.Eventually, things take a turn when the TikToker begins to reveal fake information about the family member.The whole point is to get a reaction and the reactions definitely delivered.TikToker @sexydasilva really let loose when she joked that all of her siblings had different fathers.

Her mom was not happy