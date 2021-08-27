Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 delicious grilled skewer recipes

Grilled skewers are a great option for any cookout or large get-together.

Here are five of the most delicious grilled skewer recipes on TikTok.1.

Chicken tikka skewers.To make it, simply marinate chicken pieces in a mixture of yogurt, olive oil, and several spices, including chili powder, turmeric, and cumin.2.

Meatball skewers.There’s no limit to what you can cook on a skewer!

Cook the meatballs on the grill, and serve with some toasted coconut and cilantro.3.

Sweet and sour tofu skewers.Skewers don’t have to have meat!

These sweet and sour tofu skewers with veggies are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.4.

Steak and vegetable skewers.These steak and veggie skewers are the perfect quick dinner option.

To make this meal extra hearty, the filmer recommends serving the skewers with rice, hummus, and pita.5.

Lamb skewers with plum wine and soy sauce.These lamb skewers are sure to impress at your next barbecue.

For extra flavor, add a bit of the leftover marinade when you serve them