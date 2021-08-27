Blackwings, a G 63 gets dirty and a wave of rad-era nostalgia | Autoblog Podcast #693

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd, who has spent the past few weeks sampling a near-endless string of enthusiast vehicles.

They start off discussing Cadillac's 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models, which Byron had the opportunity to drive at Virginia International Raceway.

They follow that up with a discussion of the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63, which Byron also drove on a track, albeit one of a very different sort.

After that, some news.

Greg and Byron run down the list of returning enthusiasts nameplates, including Integra, Z and Countach, and cap off by talking about what a third-generation Acura NSX might look like.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.