A new place for Baltimore County seniors to stay in shape

STAY... IN SHAPE.

THE FLEMINGSENIOR CENTER HELD A RIBBONCUTTING FOR THEIR NEW FNEITSSSTUDIO TODAY!

THE 24- THOUSANDDOLLAR STUDIO IS FILLED WITHWEIGHT MACHINES... DUMBEL...LSAND CARDIO EQUIPEMENT.

OfBaltimore County's 20 seniorcenters, 13 have fitnessstudios, but 7 unfortunatelydo not.

And we know from rouAdult well-being assessmentthat seniors who have acssceto fitns esstudios at ourcenters are more likely tofeel like they are thriving interms of their physiclhealth.

COUNTY EXECUTIVEJOHNNY OLSZEWSKI ADDED ETHCENTER HELPS IMPROVE HEALTHEQUITY IN THE COUNTY.HE TFLEMING SENIOR CENTER ISN ITURNERS STATION IN DUNDALK.THEY'RE OPEN MONDAY TO FRIYDAFROM 9 TO