US Health Officials Consider Moving Up COVID-19 Booster Shot Timeline to 5 Months

President Joe Biden said U.S. regulators are looking at moving up the expected timetable for a third shot by about three months.

This means that U.S. health officials may recommend COVID-19 booster shots five months after getting fully vaccinated.

On August 27, Biden said that health officials were considering following Israel's lead when it comes to a third dose.

We’re considering the advice you’ve given that we should start earlier.

Should it be as little as five months, and that’s being discussed, President Joe Biden, via statement.

The statement came after President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to CNBC, about 1.5 million Israel residents have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 22, Israel released data suggesting a booster shot provided 4 times as much protection against infection from the delta variant in people age 60 and older.

At the time, Reuters reported that the data also suggested a third shot is 5 to 6 times more effective at preventing hospitalization or serious illness.

Booster shot approval is reportedly expected to come sometime around Labor Day.

