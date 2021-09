Operation Football: Western Pa. vs. Everyone showcase at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek

TIMING IS PERFECT BECAUSE STOWEROCKS IN THEIN FAL MINUTE OF THEHALFUST J TIED UP THE GAME ON ANAUSTIN JONES TOUDOCHWN PASS TOJOSH JENKINS.THEIR OFFENSE HAD REALLY BEENROLLING EARLY IN THE FIRSTQUARTER, BUT SINCE THEN NOTHING,BUT A LATE HALF INTERCEPTNIO SETUP THE TYING TOUCHDOWN.THEY’RE TIED SEVEN SEVEN WITHBISHOP SYCAMORE RIGHT NOW.THIS IAS GREAT EVENT, YOU KNOWSAID THE GAMES THAT MATTER STARTLATER IN THE FALL, BUT THESEGAMES MATTER A LOT BECAUSE WE’REPLAYING TEAMS FROM OUTSIDE OURAREA INTO FIVE GAMES IN THISSHOWCASE OVER THE NEXT COUPLEDAYS WILL BE TEAMS HE OMERJERSEY FROM MARYLAND FROMHARRISBURG FROM PHILADELPHIALARTE TONIGHT IN THIS BISHOPSYCAMORE TEAMS FROM OUTSIDECOLUMBUS.SO THERE’S A LOT OF WEERSTNPENNSYLVANIA PRIDE.WE LOVE OUR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLHERE.THIS AT LEAST IS AN OPPORTUNITYBEFORE WE GET INTO CONFERENCEGAMES FOR US TO SORT OF SORT OFSHOW OFF SOME OF OUR TEAMSAGAINST TEAMS FROM NEIGHBORINGSTATES.SO THIS ONE VESEN SEVEN WILLHAVE AOM CPLETE REPORT ON HOW ITENDS COMIN