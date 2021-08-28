'Laps For Charity' Under the Lights

Tonight (August 27) experience the thrill of a lifetime for a good cause by driving your car, truck, motorcycle or other street-legal vehicle under the bright lights of the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway

JJ: HEY, SHAWN.THIS MIGHT BE THAT CHANCE FORYOU AND I TO HIT THE ROAD AGAINAFTER OUR BIG ROAD TRIP BECAUSETONIGHT OUT AT THE SPEEDWAY, THELAS VEGAS CHAPTER OF THESPEEDWAY CHILDN'RES CHARITIES ISHOSTING THEIR ANNUAL DRIVINGEVENT.IT'S SOMETHGIN INCREDIBLE.I TELL YOU YOU CAN PARTAKE IN ASTREET LEGAL VEHICLE, OF COURSE.Shawn: OF COURSE, AS LONG ASYOU DON'T PUT YOUR BLINKER TOETH RIGHT, WE WILL BE OKAYHERE IS PAULETTE ANDERN,SOEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SPEEDWAYCHILDREN'S CHARITIES.HOW ARE YOU?