Dynasty S04E17 Stars Make You Smile

Dynasty 4x17 "Stars Make You Smile" Season 4 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - SUSPICIOUS MINDS - Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) remains hyper-focused on Fallon Unlimited, but realizes she needs some time with Liam (Adam Huber).

Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns to the Manor and begins to make amends with those she hurt, with help from Sam (Rafael de la Fuente).

Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) form a new partnership.

The recent turn of events causes Blake (Grant Show) to become curious about new developments and asks Adam (Sam Underwood) for help.

Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) warns Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) about Blake.

Also starring Daniella Alonso.

The episode was written by Jason Ganzel and directed by Michael Allowitz (417).

Original airdate 9/3/2021.