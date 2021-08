Business of Farming Workshop series provides a place for farmers to interact and learn

United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Business of Farming Workshop wrapped up its series here in Kern County today, as farmers and ranchers from all over the state got to attend in-person and online to learn more about the finances involved in starting and running a farm.

WORKSHOP WRAPPED UP ITS SERIESHERE IN KERN COUNTY TODAY, ASFARMERS AND RANCHERS FROM ALLOVER THESTATE GOT TO ATTEND IN- PERSONAND ONLINE TO LEARN MORE ABOUTTHE FINANCES INVOLVED INSTARTINGND ARUNNING A FARM.23ABC'S MYTHILI GUBBI IS LIVE INSOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD WHERE THEWORKSHOP TOOK PLACE AND HAS THESTORY OFONE COUPLE THAT DROVE A COUPLEOF HOURS TO ATTEND.GWEN WAS ONE OF THE ATTENDEESTODAY AND SHE AND RHUSBAND DROVE TO ATTEND THESESSION IN PERSON..

THEY HAVE APUKIMPN AND SWEET POTATO FARM INNEWBRYERSPRINGS AND WILL BE TAKING WHATTHEY LEARNED TOD AAYAPPLYING IT TO THEIR FM.I'M GLAD FOR THIS WORKSHOPDEALING WI YTHOU KNOW, THETAX ISSUES AND HOW TO PROPERLYFILE THE SCHEDULE F,HOW TO MAKE SURE THAT WE HAVEOUR BALANCE SHEETSIN ORDER..

YOU KNOW, ALL THESELITTLE THINGS TH AREATSOMETIMES SCARY IF YOU'VE BEENMO PRERODUCE ORPRODUCT EMPHASIS IN YOURBUSINESS..ONE BIG CHALLENGE FOR FARMERS INTHE CENTRAL VALLEYTHIS TIME OFHE T YEAR IS DEALINGWITH THE HIGH TEMPERATESURBECAUSE WE ARE IN THE DESERT, WEKNOW WE ARE GOING TO HAVETRIPLE-DIGIT DAYS, BUT TO HAVECONSISTENT TRIPLE-DIGIT YSDAHAS JUST BEEN REALLY TOUGH ONTHE PLANTS..

THANK GOD TT HAWE HAVE PUMPKINS AND SWEETPOTATOES THAT ARE VERYHEAT TOLERT ANGWEN PATRICK SAYS THAT THISYEAR'S WILDFIRE SEASON HAS ALSOHAD AN IMPACT ON THEIR FARMING..IN FACT, TIRHE PUMPKINS THATUSUALLY NEED TO BE HARVESTED BYOCTOBER OR NOVEMBER WEREFULLY MATURE BY JUST AUGUS.

T.WE HAVEN'T BEEN AFFECTEDHA TTMUCH BY THE FIRES, BUT THENON THE OTH HERAND, WE HAVEBECAUSE YOU KNOW THE HEATHAS KEPT TEMPERATURES UP..

ANDSO THAT'S E THBIGGEST IMPACT THAT THFIE RESHAVE HAD..BROOKE RAFFAELE WITH THE USDASAYSF IFARMERS DO HAVECHALLENGES WITH THEIR CROPSBECAUSE OF WILDFE IREVACUATIONS OR SMOKE, THERE E ARRESOURCES TO HEL.

P.SO IF THEIR CROPS OR THEIR FARMSARE AFFECTED, EVEN IF IT'S BYSMOKE, AND THEY ARE NOTICINGTHAT WHEN THEIR CROP COMES IN,IT'S AFFECTED OR IT'S NO GOOD..I ALWAYS S TAYHE FIRST THING TODO IS CONTACT THEIR LOCAL FARMSERVICE AGENCY AT THE LOCAL USDASERVICE CENTER FOR BAKERSFIELDAND KERN COUNT.

I Y.HIGHLYRECOMMEND CONTACTING THEM..PATRICK SAYS THAT IN ORDER TOCOMBAT THE TROUBLE WITH THESMOKE, THEY PLANTED A NEW CROPTO REPLENISH NUTRIENTS IN THESOIL..A FEW MONTHS AGO, WE OPTED FOR ACOR CRVEOP FOR TWO REASONS..

ONETO PUT NITROGEN IN..

WE PLANTEDIN FEBRUARY BUCKWHEAT..ANOTHER PERK OF GETTING TOATTEND THE SESSION IN PERSON FORHER WAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEETOTHERFARMERS FROM DIFFERENTCOMMUNITIES AND REGIONS AND GETTO INTERACT WITH THEM..

SHE SAYSHER DREAM IS TO PASS ON HERLOVE FOR GROWING TO FUTUREGENERATIONS..