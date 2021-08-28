Pentagon Says US Drone Strike Killed ISIS-K Planner

The Pentagon says a U.S. drone strike killed an ISIS-K planner.
The move was in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 170 people, including U.S. troops, outside a Kabul airport; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
The Pentagon says a U.S. drone strike killed an ISIS-K planner.
The move was in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 170 people, including U.S. troops, outside a Kabul airport; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
The United States military has carried out a drone strike against an alleged ISIS-K “planner” following a suicide bombing in..