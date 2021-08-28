US executes drone airstrike against Islamic State ‘attack planner’ in Afghanistan | Oneindia News
US executes drone airstrike against Islamic State ‘attack planner’ in Afghanistan | Oneindia News

The US military said that it had carried out a drone strike against a ‘planner’ of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

