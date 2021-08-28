Hurricane Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, churning toward the Louisiana coast

Now in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is expected to further strengthen, possibly reaching Category 4 status before a Louisiana landfall late Sunday.
CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis as the Friday evening update.
Now in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is expected to further strengthen, possibly reaching Category 4 status before a Louisiana landfall late Sunday.
CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis as the Friday evening update.
Once hurricane Ida moves into the warm Gulf waters, it is expected to rapidly intensify to a cat. 2 Saturday AM. Then strengthen..
Ida continues to strengthen & once it gets into the Gulf tomorrow, the very warm water will act as octane fuel. It is expected to..