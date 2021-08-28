Covid-19 update: India reports 46,759 new cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India has reported 46,759 Covid cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in the country is 32,649,130 and the death toll stands at 4,37,403.

#Covid19 #Kerala #CoronaDeaths