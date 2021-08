India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day marking a milestone | Oneindia News

India has administered more than one crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive yesterday; Harish Rawat is meeting Rahul Gandhi today amid the ongoing dispute in the Punjab state unit; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh renamed the Army Sports Institute at Pune after Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra; Karnataka government plans to administer five lakh Covid-19 vaccine shots a day starting from the first day of September.

