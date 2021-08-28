New Mask, Vaccine Requirements Taking Effect In New York

State health officials are requiring face masks at all public and private schools, while US Open officials will require fans to show proof of vaccination before entering the grounds.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
The United States Tennis Association has changed its vaccination policy for fans at the U.S. Open.
Masks will not be required when the US Open tennis tournament gets underway next week in Flushing Meadows, Queens.