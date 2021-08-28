Ancient whale with 4 legs discovered by Egyptian scientists | Oneindia News

A team of scientists in Egypt has come across an ancient whale with 4 legs, in fossil form ofcourse.
The scientists have identified a new species of four-legged whale that lived around 43 million years ago.
#Whale #Evolution #Anubis
A team of scientists in Egypt has come across an ancient whale with 4 legs, in fossil form ofcourse.
The scientists have identified a new species of four-legged whale that lived around 43 million years ago.
#Whale #Evolution #Anubis
Ancient Fossil of
Four-Legged Whale , Discovered in Egypt.
The BBC reports that scientists in Egypt have..