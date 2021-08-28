Gunshots at Kabul airport as Afghans flee | Taliban 'seals off' airport | Oneindia News

As the US evacuation operation continues in the Afghanistan capital and people throng the Kabul airport in hopes of getting a flight out of the country, gunshots were heard once again outside the Hamid Karzai International airport on Saturday; A video showing a top district official in Haryana asking policemen to ensure farmers who are protesting against BJP leaders get "head injuries" have surfaced on social media; PM Modi inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak displaying “the horrific massacre of April 1919" in Amritsar via video conference.

