Transfer window - Cristiano Ronaldo makes a dramatic return to United

In a turbulent 24 hours, Ronaldo chooses to rejoin United, not before flirting with the idea of joining rivals Manchester City
In a turbulent 24 hours, Ronaldo chooses to rejoin United, not before flirting with the idea of joining rivals Manchester City
In a turbulent 24 hours, Ronaldo chooses to rejoin United, not before flirting with the idea of joining rivals Manchester City
Manchester United have reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo and could offload the likes of Diogo Dalot and Donny van..