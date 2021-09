Over The Edge nets $100,000+ for pets in need

SECNOND AND FINAL DAY OF 'OVERTHE EDGE'....RICHMOND'SBRAVEST ANIMAL LOVERS REPELLEDDOWN THE DOMINION BUILDINGDOWNTOWN -- TO HELP RAISE MONEYFOR THE LOCAL S- P-C-A.AND WE'VE JUST LEARNED THAT THEREPELLERS HAVE RAISED MORE THAN100-THOUSAND DOLLARS!EACH PARTICIPANT HAD TO RAISEONE THOUSANDDOLLARS OR MORE -- TO TAKE ONTHEDARING REPEL.THE S-P-C-A SAYSALL THAT MONEY WILL GO TOWARDSCARING FOR HOMELESS PETS INRICHMOND -- COVERING VARIOUSMEDICAL TREATMENTS ANDHELPING COVER ADOPTION COSTS --SO MORE ANIMALS CAN FIND THEIRFOREVER FAMILIES.JENNIFERCULHANE IS NO STRANGER TO TAKINGON HEIGH..TS.SHECALLS THIS CAUSE A 'NO-BRAINER.'WE HAVE AN ADOPTIVE DOGOURSELVES...BEING ABLE TOSUPPORTTHE SPCACULHANE SAYS ACTUALLY COMINGOVER THEDG EE OF THE DOMINIONBUILDING WAS NERVE-RACKING....BUT SHE SETTLED IN JUST FINEAFTERA FEW MOMENTS...ADDING THERICHMOND SKYLINE MADE FOR ABEAUTIFUL VIEW.CHEERING