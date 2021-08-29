No Bond For Teen Charged With Murder After Carjacking Attempt Killed Yvonne Ruzich In Hegewisch

A 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in a carjacking attempt in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood, is being held without bond.
