No Bond For Teen Charged With Murder After Carjacking Attempt Killed Yvonne Ruzich In Hegewisch
No Bond For Teen Charged With Murder After Carjacking Attempt Killed Yvonne Ruzich In Hegewisch

A 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in a carjacking attempt in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood, is being held without bond.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.