PINS closing beach to driving and camping on Sunday due to Hurricane Ida effects PINS closing beach to driving and camping on Sunday due to Hurricane Ida effects

THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8-30 A-M TO4-30 P-M.{***VO**}AND A HEADS UP IF YOU AREPLANNING TO HIT THE BEACH THISWEEKEND...THE PADRE ISLAND NATIONALSEASHORE WILL BE CLOSING THEBEACH THERE TO DRIVING ANDCAMPING.THE CLOSURE BEGINS TOMORROWMORNING AT EIGHT.THIS ALL A REST ULOF HURRICA