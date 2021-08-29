Man Shot And Killed In Modesto

Modesto police are investigating a deadly shooting.
The incident happened on H Street near 6th Street around 2 a.m.
Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to a local where he died.
Modesto police are investigating a deadly shooting.
The incident happened on H Street near 6th Street around 2 a.m.
Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to a local where he died.
One person was stabbed to death in Tracy on Friday night and police say they now have a suspect related to the case in custody.