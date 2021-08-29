Saints Evacuate Due to Hurricane Ida
Washington Post
SPORTS COMING UP AFTER THEBREAK.IT’S TIME FOR SPORTS WITH KATC’SMEGAN GLOVER.WITH A THREAT OF HURRICANE IDATHE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS HAVEDECIDED TO EVACUATE IT WASREPORTED THAT THE TEAM TOOK ACHARTER FLIGHT.HERE TODAY AT 4 PM AND THEY’LLBE STAYING AROUND THEDALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA.THE TEAM HAS PLANS TO STAY UNTILWEDNESDAY IF NEED BE ANDDEPENDING ON THE SEVERITY OF THESTORM.THEY’LL HAVE PRA
The storm is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the coming days