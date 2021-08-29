Health Officials Doubling Down On Push To Vaccinate Against Delta Variant

A new study shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the original virus.

Now, health officials are doubling down on their push to get people vaccinated.

With the U.S. Still falling well short of the 70% vaccination rate, experts say is needed to achieve herd the Delta variant.

A study out of the UK finds the now dominant Delta strain is now more contagious and also more dangerous, doubling the risk of hospitalization compared to the ones, and alpha variant.