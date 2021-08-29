Covid-19 update: India reports 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

