Covid-19 update: India reports 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.
#Covid19 #Kerala #CoronaDeaths
India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.
#Covid19 #Kerala #CoronaDeaths
India has reported 46,759 Covid cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally in the country is 32,649,130 and..
India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths. In what may be a post-Onam surge for the first time..