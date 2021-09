Village Against Violence hosts back-to-school-drive for Richmond students

THE VILLAGE AGAINST VIOLENCE ISHELPING STUDENTS PREPARE FOR THENEW SCHOOL YEAR WITH A BACK TOSOOCHL DRIVE THISWEEKEND.THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR OF TH EEVENT...WHICH GIVES OUTCLOTHES AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES TOKIDS IN RICHMOND.THIS YEAR'S EVENT WAS AT HOBSONLODGE.C-E-O SHAVONRAGSDALE SAYS THAT WITH THEVIOLENCE SEEN INEIGN HBORHOODSIT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE KIDS FEELSUPPORTED AS THEY HEAD BACKTO LEARNING.SHE SAYS HERGOAL IS TO CONNECT WITH FAMILIESCAUGHT IN THECROSSFIRE...AND TO HELP THEM INANY WAY SHEAN C.I LOVE HOBSON LODGE...BRING ADIFFERENT TOUCH TO THE KIDS THISYEAR.THE VILLAGE AGAINST VIOLENCEWAS ALSO JOINED BY "ANEWFINANCIAL" THIS YEAR...TO PROVIDEFAMILIES WITH INSURANCERESOURCES.