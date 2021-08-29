Reps. Moulton, Meijer on what they saw on the ground at Kabul airport

Democratic Rep.
Seth Moulton and Republican Rep.
Peter Meijer sit down with Jake Tapper to respond to criticism of their secret trip to Afghanistan and to share what they witnessed firsthand at the Kabul airport.
Democratic Rep.
Seth Moulton and Republican Rep.
Peter Meijer sit down with Jake Tapper to respond to criticism of their secret trip to Afghanistan and to share what they witnessed firsthand at the Kabul airport.
Watch VideoTwo members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the chaotic evacuation stunning State..