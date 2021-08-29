Romney: Leaving Americans and Afghans behind is 'moral stain'

Republican Sen.
Mitt Romney of Utah tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Trump and Biden administrations both share responsibility for the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.
