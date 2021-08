U.S. Marine Sergeant From Folsom Injured In Kabul Airport Blast

A U.S. Marine Corps sergeant from Folsom was injured in the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and killed as many as 170 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

Tyler Andrews is one of 18 other U.S. service members who were injured when the bomb was detonated by an ISIS-K member at the Kabul Airport.