Chaparral Fire Update: 1,425 Acres Burned With 10% Containment

Evacuations remain in place as fire crews continued to battle the Chaparral Fire near the La Cresta community in Riverside County.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and two structures have been destroyed.
The Dixie Fire is ranging into another weekend, and now sits at 752,000 acres. Containment has jumped to 47%.