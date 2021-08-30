Wildfire Forecast: Mounting Winds Imperil Caldor Firefight

Meteorologist Darren Peck takes a close look at the weather conditions which test the progress fire crews are making as they battle the Caldor Fire's advance toward Lake Tahoe.
(8-29-21)
Meteorologist Darren Peck takes a close look at the weather conditions which test the progress fire crews are making as they battle the Caldor Fire's advance toward Lake Tahoe.
(8-29-21)
The large California wildfire is still several dozen miles to the southwest, though smoke has settled on the area and many are on..