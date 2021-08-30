Addressable Advertising Marks Convergence of Linear, CTV: Execs from Beachfront, Vizio, Digitas, Discovery, Canoe, Vevo, The Tra

Addressable advertising on linear TV will is a culmination of efforts to combine the reach of broadcasters with the targeting of digital platforms. Addressable TV also will drive greater adoption of programmatic media buying as advertisers seek more flexibility with their campaigns.

Addressable Ads Growing on Linear TV Chris Maccaro, chief executive of Beachfront Media “We’re most excited about accelerating addressability across traditional linear, and that’s where we see an enormous amount of growth, both this year and into the future,” Maccaro said.

“Our focus has really been on enablement, building the infrastructure to enable that addressability to happen, and then bringing the ability to access that supply through automated channels,” Maccaro adds.

Addressable TV Is Bridge Between Linear, Streaming Adam Gaynor, vice president of network partnerships at Vizio “Addressable TV today acts as the bridge between linear and streaming,” Gaynor said.

“When I think about it from the buy-side, when I think about it from the brand side, we now have a real opportunity to help brands as they find their audiences in both the connected TV world and the linear world, to connect them by using addressable TV.” Media Measurement Underpins Convergence Beth Weeks, vice president and group director at Digitas “Measurement becomes critically important as we’re losing reach on linear, but gaining in digital video,” Weeks said.

“How are we validating the effectiveness of that holistic reach as we think about bridging those platforms, and being able to validate and verify that we’re achieving those critical KPIs and those business outcomes that our clients are expecting.” Unification Means Greater ROI Huda Kazi, vice president of ad technology and operations at Discovery “Unification is key.

We’re hyper-focused on creating a large deduplicated supply pool for our advertisers,” Kazi said.

“This allows us to provide greater ROI for the advertisers while maintaining the value of our own content.” Video-on-Demand Offers Brand Safety Chris Pizzurro, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at Canoe “We have a very well lit, brand-safe VOD environment today with the Canoe footprint,” Pizzurro said.

“We absolutely need to maintain that quality, but we know we need to open up the pipes to programmatic so our programmers can sell 100% of their inventory…We’re up-and-running, and we look to turn up the heat this year.” Brand, Consumer Experiences Are Key Rob Christensen, vice president of advanced TV sales and distribution at Vevo “As we’re running ad pods in multiple minutes per hour, it’s important for us to make sure that it’s a great experience for brands, it’s a great experience for users and of course, maximizing the monetization opportunities,” Christensen said.

Don’t Forget Frequency Capping JoAnna Foyle, senior vice president of inventory partnerships at The Trade Desk “[Ad] frequency is a big challenge, that if you’re not using the right platform and the right tools – we see this as consumers while we’re watching content on mobile devices, on streaming services…the odds are frequency isn’t being managed very well,” Foyle said.

“One of the things we talk to our buyers a lot about is making sure that they’re using the tools available to them.” CTV, OTT See Data-Driven Innovations John Vilade, head of ad sales at Premion “We’re out right now doing a lot of education with marketers.

Marketers are seeing rapid changes in the marketplace.

There’s a lot of complexity and fragmentation.

There’s a lot of nuance in terms of what you can do inside the connected TV space,” Vilade said.

