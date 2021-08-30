Hurricane Ida Cuts Power In New Orleans

A destructive force roars ashore on the Gulf Coast.
A look at the damage in Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida's intense winds and flooding rain have not stopped.
CBS2's John Elliott says Hurricane Ida will impact the Tri-State Area in the form of soaking rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Power company Entergy says all of Orleans Parish is currently without power due to "catastrophic transmission damage."