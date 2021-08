Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

The president and first lady Jill Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport.

MEMBERS-- WHO GAVE THEIR LIVESTO HELP WITH EVACUATIONS INAFGHANISTAN-- RETURNED TO U-SSOIL SUNDAY.PRESIDENTBIDEN JOID NEGRIEVING FAMILIESAT DOVER AIR FORCE BASE FORTHE "DIGNIFIED TRANSFER "OF THE13-FALLEN HEROES.ELEVEN OF THOSE KILLED WEREMARINES...ONE WAS AN ARMY SOLDIER...AND ONE WAS A NAVY CORPSMAN.THEY ARE THE FIRST U-S TROOPSKILLED IN HOSTILE ACTION INAFGHANIASTN SINCE FEBRUARY 2020.AND BREWERIES ALL ACROSS THEU.S.ARE HONORING THOSE SERVICEMEMBERS...."CRAZY ROOSTERBREWING" IN POWHATAN POSTED THISPICTURE SAYING..."WE HONOR THE 13 MILITARYSERVICE MEN AND WOMEN ALONG WITHALL OF OUR BRAVE MEN ANDWOMEN WHO HAVE MADE THE ULTIMATESACRIFICE WHILE SERVING INAFGHANISTAN.PEACE PRAYERS, AND BLESSING TOALL THE FAMILIES WHO HAVE BEENIMPACTED DURING THIS CONFLICT."