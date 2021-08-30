President Biden Pays Respects To US Troops Killed In Afghanistan, Including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Of Lawrence

President Joe Biden stood witness as the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.
The president and first lady Jill Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the..
A Marine killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan has been identified as Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence.