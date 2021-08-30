President Biden Pays Respects To US Troops Killed In Afghanistan, Including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Of Lawrence
President Joe Biden stood witness as the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.