Shilpa Waves At Media, Varun's Wife Natasha Takes Pet To The Clinic , Kartik Spotted

Shilpa Shetty was spotted today outside her home with daughter Samisha, Kartik Aaryan leaves his car and takes his Royal Enfield for a ride, Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal was snapped after a long time with pet.

Stars were papped in the city.