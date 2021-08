Tokyo Paralympics: Indian athletes stun on Monday with medal haul! | Oneindia News

India started its Monday with a medal haul at the Tokyo paralympic games 2020!

Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in men's discus throw.

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh won silver and bronze medals, respectively in javelin throw class F46.

And there is more good news awaiting!

