NO STARS ANYMORE Movie

NO STARS ANYMORE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: No Stars Anymore is a story about a woman from the U.S. Spacial Forces S.W.A.T., who has a premonition about the impending end of humanity.

Starring Magdalena Kozikowska-Pienko.

Directed by Lukasz Rog.

No Stars Anymore will be released on August 27, 2021.