Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana With 150+MPH Winds

Hurricane Ida is pounding Louisiana.
It made landfall with winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a clinic.
In New Orleans the rain is falling so hard you can barely make out the French Quarter.
One person died after being hit by a tree.
Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous, Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph,..
All of New Orleans has lost power