The new Porsche 911 GT3 Exterior Design in Dolomit silver

This purist and powerful 375 kW 911 GT3 with a weight of just 1,418 kilograms is delivered with a six-speed GT sports gearbox as standard.

For the first time, the Touring package can also be combined with the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission at no extra cost.

The exterior’s most conspicuous difference is the omission of the fixed rear wing of the 911 GT3.

The necessary downforce at high speeds and even more understatement are guaranteed by an automatically extending rear spoiler.

Silver-coloured trim strips made of high-gloss anodised aluminium on the side windows are another distinguishing feature that underline the newcomer’s discreet appearance.

The front end is painted completely in the exterior colour.

The interior, with extended leather items in Black, is particularly elegant and is available exclusively for the GT3 with Touring package.

The front of the dashboard and the upper side sections of the door trim panels have special surface embossing.